Weather Authority: Strong storms could return tomorrow

Today we are looking at a nice dry day with upper 70s and low 80s. There is a small chance to see an isolated pm shower, but most of us will stay dry. If you do see a shower, it will not last long, so today is a great overall day to get outside. By the time we reach tomorrow, we are expecting some afternoon showers and storms. Some of them could be strong to severe as well. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'slight' risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon, but that could get updated before we reach tomorrow. The main risk looks to be strong winds again, along with large hail. Thankfully after we get past the next round of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, we will be seeing fantastic conditions moving into the area again. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 70s starting on Thursday, and we drop off much of the humidity. This will make it feel great outside for a few days to end off the week strong.