Weather Authority: Strong storms possible today

Strong storms are possible this morning, especially in central Wisconsin. The storms heading our way have a history of dangerous winds and even a tornado that ripped through the Sioux Falls area overnight. Our latest models show the storms holding off until after around 8 or 9 am. Most likely this will not affect kids at the bus stop this morning, but if you head to work a little later, you may run into the showers and storms on the way. There is a slight risk for severe weather in central Wisconsin for this morning. The main threat is strong winds, but we could also see large hail and a small chance for an isolated tornado. This will keep temperatures well below what we saw yesterday. We will only see upper 50s and low 60s across the area, which is about 10 degrees below average today. The showers and storms look to continue through tonight and tomorrow as well, and we could stack up 1-4 inches of rain in the meantime. A wet next few days, but the weekend ahead is still looking relatively nice.