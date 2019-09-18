Weather Authority: Storms return tonight

The warm streak continues today. We will see more cloud coverage overall today, but the dew points will be on the rise. Some of our models show dew points reaching the low 70s before we drop them tonight. They will be dropping because a front will be passing through tonight. This will likely bring a line of showers and storms that will pass through most of our communities. There is no severe threat at this time for the storms tonight. This is expected to be a quick line of showers and storms, so rainfall amounts will be held to a healthy amount overnight. Once that clears out, slightly drier air moves into the area. Tomorrow there is a very limited chance to see an isolated storm, but other than that, most areas will stay dry with quite a bit of cloud coverage still hanging around. The warm streak looks to last through the rest of the work week, with a cooldown in sight starting on Saturday.