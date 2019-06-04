Weather Authority: Storms possible late today

Today is looking to be a mostly cloudy day with a few showers scattered here and there with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70's. The showers today will not bring much in terms of heavy rain today, but around sunset we are expecting some storms to move into the area. Some of these storms could be strong, and there is a slight risk for severe weather in western Wisconsin. The threat diminishes the farther east in the state you are, as this line of thunderstorms is expected to lose quite a bit of steam as it passes through. Strong winds and large hail will be the biggest threat with this round of storms, but there is a small chance to see an isolated tornado. Temperatures stay warm tonight with plenty of cloud coverage and a few lingering storms here and there. Tomorrow starts our dry streak however, as temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 70's with sunshine especially in the afternoon. Upper 70's and low 80's will stick around for the rest of the week.