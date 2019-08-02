Weather Authority: Storms possible in the northwoods

Although we have rain chances ahead for the weekend, we are not expecting a washout on any of the days. There is a chance for PM storms this afternoon, but it looks like most of the showers and storms will remain in the northwoods. There is not a severe chance for today but you may see a quick storm that can pack a bit of a punch here and there. Tomorrow looks to bring a slightly better chance to see PM showers and storms. Some models are holding all of the showers and storms in central to southern Wisconsin, but others are supporting the possibility that areas in the northwoods could also see another round of showers and possibly a storm. Heading to Sunday, just a small chance to see those showers and storms, but we may see one or two popping up here and there. Temperatures throughout the weekend look to remain in the low 80s, but with slightly higher humidity and more cloud coverage in the overnnight hours, we will generally see warmer mornings than earlier this week.