Weather Authority: Storms develop this afternoon

Today we are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine with the chance to see some afternoon showers and storms developing. Some of these storms could be strong and a few of these cells may briefly become severe warned. Because of this the SPC has issued most of our area in a 'slight' risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine, but the skies were not necessarily blue the entire day. That is due to Canadian wildfire smoke that made it's way into our area yesterday. There is a good chance we will still see some hazy skies out there today as well because of this, but temperatures should still reach the low 80's today. Tonight some of those showers and storms will continue, and a few may even linger into parts of Saturday morning, although by the end of the day on Saturday we will be clearing things out. Sunshine returns strong for Sunday, but temperatures will only top out in the mid 60's.