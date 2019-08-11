Weather Authority: Still might need the umbrella

It was a dreary start across Central Wisconsin with lingering showers and drizzle. Clouds are going to be common as the day goes along with a chance of spotty showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Turning partly cloudy tonight and still a little muggy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday features more sun than clouds. There is a risk of showers or storms in the afternoon from Highway 10 on south. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The next round of wet weather shifts into the Northwoods later Monday night and for Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible. Meantime, clouds with breaks of sunshine are anticipated in Central Wisconsin on Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s. It will be dry for the remainder of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds from Wednesday through Friday. Getting warmer from day to day with highs going up from the low to mid 70s on Wednesday to the mid 70s Thursday, while in the low 80s Friday. Next week is expected to look and feel more like summer with highs in the 80s, more humid, along with some storms next Sunday.