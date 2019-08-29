Weather Authority: Staying dry to end the week

A line of showers and storms rolled through parts of North Central Wisconsin on Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Along with downpours and lightning, there were a few spots that reported small hail. Fortunately, as the storms shifted east, clearing took place from west to east in the area. For this afternoon expect sunshine along with some clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows in the low 40s in the coolest spots, to the mid to upper 40s in the rest of the region. Friday for getaway day is a pretty nice one. A fair amount of sunshine, although cool for late August. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 60s. The holiday weekend features more sun than clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Gradually getting warmer with highs on Saturday close to 70, while in the mid 70s Sunday. Labor Day isn't quite as nice with more clouds and a risk of showers or storms as the day goes along. Warm and a bit humid with highs near 80. The risk of showers and storms continues Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clouds then breaking for some sun as the day goes along. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.