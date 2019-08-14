Weather Authority: Staying cool today

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side of things today. Average high temperatures should still be reaching the mid to upper 70s across the area, but today we will be seeing upper 60s and low 70s. Today will be a great day to get strenuous outdoor activities done. Plenty of cloud coverage will stick around for much of the day, especially the morning hours. We are expecting more sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below average. There could be a leftover shower in central to southern Wisconsin this morning, but they will not last long and much of the rest of the day will stay dry. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies sticking around, and there is a chance to see some patchy fog here and there tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks to stay dry for most with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This will jump temperatures back into the mid 70s. There is a chance to see some more showers and storms by the time we reach Friday afternoon and Saturday.