Weather Authority: Staying cold, avoiding winter storms

Clouds will be common for the remainder of the day with scattered flurries. Any accumulations will be minimal. Temperatures will be steady in the upper teens to low 20s. Clouds giving way to some clearing tonight and cold. Lows by morning around zero. A good deal of sunshine, but cold on Sunday. Highs in the mid 10s. Dry to start the work week on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 10s. A mix of sun and clouds, noticeably colder Tuesday. Highs in the low 10s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon readings only peaking in the mid to upper 10s. A milder Thursday with sunshine and some clouds. Highs climbing into the low 30s. The next risk of snow showers could hold off until Friday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy next Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s.