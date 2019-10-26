Weather Authority: Staying Relatively Quiet Before the Cold (and Snow!) Arrives

A quick moving low pressure system will continue to churn and move though southeastern Wisconsin Saturday Night, triggering some light rain showers from Marathon County south and eastward after 9 p.m. Most of this system will remain fairly light and mainly of the rain drop variety, although a few flakes could mix in at times just after midnight. Road conditions are not expected to have any problems early Sunday morning, other than some generally wet roadways.

Another system will take aim on Wisconsin Monday, with some light rain showers developing late in the afternoon. Light rain showers will mix over to some light snow showers by early Tuesday morning, which could affect the Tuesday morning commute.

A more impressive storm system, will be gaining strength the next few days, and at this time, looks to arrive in Wisconsin as a snow producer for Thursday (Halloween). While this system has some model consensus as a potential wintry mess, keep in mind it is still several days away and the system is not even over land at this time. Now, having said that, it will bare some watching a little more closely early next week.