Weather Authority: Spotty showers and storms today

Steady rain is moving into central Wisconsin this morning. That will end up moving out by mid-morning, but spotty showers and storms are still possible throughout much of the rest of the day and could linger into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50's and low 60's today. Around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain can be expected, but more is possible if stronger storms develop this afternoon. Tonight a few of those showers will linger into the early part of the night, moving out in the late-night hours. Saturday we are expecting mostly sunny conditions with much warmer temperatures. Mid to upper 70's are expected in the area. A few storms could develop overnight Saturday night, but those will be few and far between. Sunday the sunshine will return but temperatures look to drop to the lower 70's, still not bad for the weekend.