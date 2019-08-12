Weather Authority: Spotty PM showers possible

Just like yesterday, we will see mostly cloudy skies taking over today. This weekend most of us stayed dry, but we are starting off the work week with a few rain chances here and there. The first one is for this afternoon. We are expecting a few showers to move through, and maybe a thunderstorm could pop up as well. No severe weather is expected this afternoon however. The showers today will be pretty isolated, but tomorrow we have a better chance to see the showers and storms move through. Tonight we will stick under mostly cloudy skies, and there is a chance for some late night showers and storms to move through. This could linger into the morning hours of Tuesday, and overall there is a much better chance tomorrow to see the showers and storms. We also have a marginal risk for severe weather in the western part of the state. We are continuing to monitor this, and if the threat level is ramped up, we will let you know right here on wsaw.com. Temperatures will stay well below average for the start of the week, but they look to warm up by the end of the week.