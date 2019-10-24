Weather Authority: Some sun returns today

Most of today will still see a good deal of cloud coverage, but we are expecting to see some sunshine when the sun rises. There is another good chance that we will see sunshine breaking through late in the day just before sunset. Temperatures will still be much cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 40s, but we will not be seeing any precipitation for most areas. Tonight we are expecting chilly temperatures in the mid 20s so bundling up Friday morning will be a must. We look to keep up a dry streak all the way through Monday as temperatures will rise through Saturday before falling after. As we track to Tuesday, there is a chance to see some snow falling for some areas. Right now there is still quite a bit of model disagreement, but they are starting to come together a bit. Light to moderate snow could fall on Tuesday before we briefly dry things out Wednesday. Our EURO model is showing another chance for snow showers on Thursday, while the GFS keeps us dry. Snow totals right now look to remain in the light to moderate category, but it looks like next week we could actually see some snowflakes sticking to the ground for the first time of the season.