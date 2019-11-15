Weather Authority: Some snow expected on Sunday

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. A pleasant remainder of the day with afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 30s. It is going to be chilly evening for level 4 of the High School Football Playoff games locally. Temperatures will go from the upper 20s to the mid 20s by the later stages of the games.

Clouds will be more common on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Low pressure and a cold front will roll east toward the Badger State on Sunday. Light snow is expected to break out toward daybreak on Sunday, with periods of light to moderate snow falling through the morning into the early afternoon. The snow is forecast to taper to snow showers as the afternoon goes along, ending during the evening on Sunday. Although total snowfall of 1-2" is anticipated, that will still be enough to cause travel troubles on area roads. Roads will range from slippery (those which are treated and plowed) to snow covered and treacherous.

The new work week features limited sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness with afternoon readings peaking in the low 40s. Rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy next Friday with afternoon temps topping out in the low 30s.