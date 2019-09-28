Weather Authority: Some showers & cooler ending weekend

Clouds will be rolling in for tonight with showers and a chance of a storm toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday features rain showers for the morning, then mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. It'll be cool with highs in the mid 50s to near 60. A warm front will lift through the region Sunday night with times of showers and storms. The wet weather could linger into the morning on Monday for the Northwoods. Otherwise more clouds than sun on Monday, breezy, warmer, and more humid. There is a chance of scattered showers or storms later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will slowly shift east toward the Wisconsin River Valley Monday night and on Tuesday. In doing so, periods of rain with a few storms are expected. Locally heavy rainfall of 1-3" is possible through Tuesday night, which could lead to some flooding issues. Highs on Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Some sun and cool Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday is partly cloudy with a high in the upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds next Saturday with highs close to 60.