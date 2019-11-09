Weather Authority: Some flakes, turning colder

This first day of the weekend has been the mildest since this past Monday as temperatures climbed well into the 30s to low 40s. Clouds have been on the increase during the afternoon, and there is a chance of snow showers heading into this evening. Accumulations associated with the snow showers will be minimal, with a dusting to less than one inch possible. Lots of clouds and cool tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday features considerable cloudiness with another risk of snow showers later in the day as a cold front approaches the region. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Veterans Day will be cold with limited sunshine and daytime temperatures that are going to struggle to make it much higher than the mid teens to around 20. The record cold high for Monday in Wausau and Rhinelander is 18°, both set in 1986. A rather cold start for Tuesday as lows will be close to zero. A fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon temps rising to around 20. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Some sun Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Partly sunny next Saturday with highs in the mid 30s.