Weather Authority: Some clouds, seasonably warm

Labor Day weekend is in full swing and if you were hoping for wall to wall sunshine right through Monday, Mother Nature has foiled your ambitions again. Clouds will be mixed with sun for the remainder of today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Some clouds tonight and not quite as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. More clouds than sun on Sunday. Afternoon readings top out in the low 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers Sunday night. Labor Day is partly sunny and just a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. The best bet for wet weather is on Tuesday as you head back to work and the kids to school. Periods of showers and thunderstorms, a bit humid. Highs in the mid 70s. The front clears Tuesday night, with a fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday. High in the upper 60s. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Thursday, high in the low 70s. Increasing clouds Friday as temps climb into the upper 70s. The next opportunity for showers and storms is Saturday in the morning, with perhaps some sun later in the day. High in the mid to upper 60s.