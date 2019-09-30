Weather Authority: Soggy week ahead

Showers and storms are likely this morning, especially north of 29. Central Wisconsin could still see a few showers here and there, but most of the rain is tracking north this morning. We are expecting this to clear out by the early afternoon hours. There will be a break period this afternoon where we stay dry, as temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s. Cloudy and muggy conditions will still remain around the area, but most spots will stay dry this afternoon. Later tonight, showers and storms look to move back into the area. One or two of the storms could be on the stronger side, but the latest models are not grasping onto a trend of stronger storms as of this morning. Most of the rain that will fall this week, looks to fall on Tuesday. An additional 1-3 inches of rain could be possible, especially in central Wisconsin. This could lead to a flooding threat on Tuesday, so this is a system we are keeping a very close eye on as of right now.