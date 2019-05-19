Weather Authority: Soggy end to weekend, warmer days ahead

Showers and drizzle this evening will wind down around or a little after midnight tonight. Then mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Monday features a fair amount of sunshine with afternoon readings topping out close to 60. Increasing clouds Tuesday, a chance of showers toward evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers and storms are expected Tuesday night. A bit warmer on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and noticeably warmer Thursday, high in the upper 70s. Another round of showers and storms in the works Thursday night, as well as on Friday. High on Friday in the mid to upper 70s. The outlook for the upcoming holiday weekend has some sun Saturday with a chance of showers at night. Sunday is mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of storms. Highs Saturday in the upper 70s, while the upper 60s on Sunday. Memorial Day is partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.