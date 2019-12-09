Weather Authority: Snow showers today, cold tomorrow

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible in spots this morning before changing over to all snow for the late morning and early afternoon hours. Only a few hundreths of an inch are needed to create slick spots and hazards on the roads, especially untreated roads. Thankfully this period will be brief, as we make the transition over to snow pretty quickly this morning. The snowfall totals will not be impressive at around 1-3 inches for most, but it will be enough to cause slick spots on the roadways. Around Rhinelander and further north, there is the potential to see upwards of 2-5 inches of snow. Tonight the cold temperatures move into the area as wind chills will likely be 10-20 below zero by your morning commute tomorrow. bitter cold temperatures look to remain through Wednesday before we see some relief. Light snow and extreme cold to start off the week ahead. Winter is here.