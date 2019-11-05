Weather Authority: Snow showers return tonight

We saw some light snow showers overnight and that caused a few slick spots on the roads this morning. Mostly sunny skies will quickly return today, and that will greatly help road conditions before the noon hour. Temperatures will be much cooler today. We are expecting highs to only reach the low 30s and upper 20s. Tonight we will see more cloud coverage moving through, and eventually a few snow showers. This system has continued to track south towards Madison, but we could still see some snow here locally as well. The greatest snow chance will be from 29 and further south. The father south you go, the greater the chance there is to see snow. Wausau should see around an inch or less overnight tonight, while areas around Stevens Point could see 2 inches and possibly up to 3 in some isolated areas. This is expected to cause slick roadways in central and southern Wisconsin for Wednesday morning. We look to dry things out after this system leaves, but temperatures will remain well below average throughout.