Weather Authority: Snow showers return tomorrow

Although we are expecting plenty of sunshine today, it will not translate to warmer temperatures. We will see highs reaching the mid to upper teens today with a few low 20s in our southern viewing area. There is no chance for additional snow today, but the next snow chance is not too far away.

Wednesday we are expecting the next snow chance to move through. This is still looking to bring snowfall amounts on the lighter side of things, but this could still bring road impacts. A widespread 1-3 inches can be expected through Wednesday.

Storm timing looks to kick things off around 6-8AM Wednesday and snow showers will be possible for much of the rest of the day. With temperatures as cold as they have been, we can expect roads to be impacted shortly after the snow begins. Slick roads are expected throughout midday and even the afternoon hours for most spots, so make sure you take it slow on the roadways tomorrow and practice your winter driving skills.