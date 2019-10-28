Weather Authority: Snow showers move in tonight

Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the daytime hours as well. Moving to tonight, we have some light snow showers that look to move through the area. This could bring around an inch of snow or less to most areas overnight, but a few areas could stack up to two inches by the morning. This will not cause major impacts, but a few roads could be slick by Tuesday morning for your commute. Plan to leave your house slightly earlier than you normally would Tuesday morning. After the snow moves out around 7AM Tuesday, we will see plenty of sunshine afterwards for much of the rest of the day. We have another chance to see some snowfall Thursday for Halloween, but as of this morning, many of our models want to pull the snow out to the east. This would be great news for our area, as most spots could dodge the snow. This is still a few days away, so there will be updates to the Halloween forecast. Stay tuned for all of the latest.