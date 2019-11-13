Weather Authority: Snow showers likely today

The snow showers are making a return today, and it could lead to messy road conditions for many areas today. Our latest model runs show slightly heavier snow totals just to the north of Wausau and continuing in the northwoods. These areas could see 1-3 inches of snow. A bit farther south, we are expecting around 1-2 inches, but a few spots in our southern viewing area could see a bit less than an inch. Even with small snowfall totals expected today, that will cause slick spots on some roads, with snow covered roads in other areas. If there is snow on the roads, slow down and take your time getting to your destination. The good news is, we warm temperatures back up starting tomorrow. We finally make a return to the low 30s tomorrow, and we will continue warming up afterwards. This will likely melt much of the snow that we will get throughout today. The next snow chance looks to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning with light snowfall totals expected.