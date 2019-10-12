Weather Authority: Snow showers & staying chilly

The preview of early winter continues for this afternoon with plenty of clouds and a brisk wind that will gust up to 35 mph. Snow showers will be working across the region, but roads will only be wet. Temps peaking in the mid to upper 30s.

Overcast tonight with additional snow showers. Accumulations ranging from a trace to 1" from Highway 29 on south, while an inch or two is possible to the north. Keep in mind a majority of the accumulations will be on non-paved and elevated surfaces. No less, roads could go from being wet to slippery if some snow does manage to accumulate. The best bet for tricky travel conditions will be on bridges and overpasses. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some sun returns on Monday, not as chilly, with afternoon readings rising into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds on Tuesday with rain showers expected. High in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Milder for Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. High in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of rain showers. High in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and pleasant next Saturday with highs in the low 60s.