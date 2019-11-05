Weather Authority: Snow arrives just in time for the Wednesday morning commute

Snow showers will push into central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning which will cause issues on local roads during the morning commute.

While this will not be a heavy snow producer for the area, it will produce enough accumulation (south of Highway 29) to cause issues on the roads in the morning time frame. This quick hitting storm system will produce around an inch of accumulation along Highway 29, with around 2" of accumulation along U.S. Highway 10. Locations in parts of Juneau, Adams and Waushara Counties, may see a few locations pick up closer to 4" by the time it ends Wednesday around Noon.

Expect the very cold conditions to continue for the rest of the week and well into the weekend, with a wintry mix and light snow showers returning for Saturday afternoon and evening.