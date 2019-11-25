Weather Authority: Snow Tuesday night into Wednesday

Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine poking out here and there with temperatures in the low 40s. There could be a sprinkle or flurry in the northwoods today, but that is about it for precipitation. Tomorrow will see much of the same with slightly cooler temperatures. Tuesday night into Wednesday, we are tracking a pretty significant low pressure system that is heading our way. The latest models show the northwoods could get around 4-8 inches, with a strong gradient in central WI. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark, so some of us will see rain with this system, especially in our extreme SE viewing area. Where the snow ends up falling, we are expecting tough travel conditions. The roads will likely be at their worst by the time we reach the morning and early afternoon hours of Wednesday. We will see the roads clearing late in the day Wednesday, and roads will be greatly improved for Thursday. Just a heads up, there is another system that could impact us for the week ahead. Stay tuned for that one, as more details are still being gathered.