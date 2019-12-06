Weather Authority: Snow Monday, then turning frigid

Clear this evening then increasing clouds later tonight. A chance of snow showers in the far north overnight. Temperatures will bottom out around midnight in the teens, then slowly rise back to around 20 toward morning. Mostly cloudy Saturday but a little milder. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with highs back in the mid 30s. Snow will arrive in North Central Wisconsin Monday morning and continue to fall through the afternoon into the evening hours. Snowfall of at least 2 inches is expected south of Highway 10, while at least 4 inches from Highway 10 on north. The most in the way of snowfall is expected to take place in the Northwoods. Winds will start to pick up on Monday afternoon and night, causing some blowing snow. The main issue, however, will be the frigid air that heads our way out of Canada thanks to the northwesterly flow of the winds. Much colder on Tuesday with a variably cloudy sky. Temps will be steady in the single digits, while wind chills will be below zero. Bitterly cold Tuesday night and on Wednesday. Even though there will be plenty of sunshine, wind chill values Wednesday morning could be as low as -35°, only rebounding into the -15° to -25° range in the afternoon Wednesday, while daytime highs struggle to reach zero. The cold stick around for Thursday with a risk of light snow. Highs in the upper teens. Partly sunny next Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.