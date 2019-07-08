Weather Authority: Smoke and haze will continue this week

Smoke and haze will continue to affect Wisconsin for part of the week, as wildfires continue to burn in southern Canada. Most of the smoke is trapped in a layer of air, approximately 5,000 feet up in the sky and will need a few things to happen before it begins to clear up across The Badger State.

Relief from the smoke is on the way, as the wind begins to pick up and shift more southerly (at the surface) the next few days and there will be some rain on the way late Tuesday Night that will help out as well.

People that are sensitive to poor air quality, will continue to suffer a bit more as the smoke in the sky slowly clears out this week.