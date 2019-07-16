Weather Authority: Smaller chance for storms today

There is still a chance to see some afternoon showers and storms, but the chance is best in central Wisconsin. The northwoods will be limited to an isolated shower or storm here and there, but it looks like many of our communities will stay dry throughout today. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and points of the day will bring plentiful sunshine, while other parts will see overcast skies. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s again today with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. That means we will be feeling the humidity again today. It will feel muggy outside and that is why we have the chance to see showers and storms with the added heat outside. There is also less of a chance to see powerful thunderstorms pop up this afternoon as well, but some communities could still see a bit of rain here and there.