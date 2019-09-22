Weather Authority: Showers south, clouds north to end weekend

The last full day of summer will be a damp one for the southern half of the area, while the Northwoods will be caught up in the clouds. After a humid start to the day, dew point values will slip back from the upper 60s to low 70s to the upper 50s to around 60 by late day. Temperatures will be ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s for highs.

A cold front will gradually shift east tonight, while low pressure shifts northeast through the eastern part of the state. Showers are expected with this wave of low pressure into the overnight hours. Some clearing takes place toward morning. Lows tonight in the upper 40s to low 50s. A fair amount of sunshine, less humid, and a little cooler on Monday as fall gets underway. Highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday starts out with sunshine, then clouds increase with a risk of showers and storms toward evening and at night. Some of those storms Tuesday night could be severe with the possibility for damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Wednesday is partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers north. Highs in the mid 60s. Thursday features some sun. High in the mid 60s. Friday showers and storms are expected. Highs in the low 70s. Early showers or storms on Saturday, then some sun. Afternoon temps topping out in the low 70s. Partly cloudy on Sunday. High in the mid to upper 70s.