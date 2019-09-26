Weather Authority: Showers return tonight

Today we will see plenty of sunshine, but that will not warm up temperatures to the level we have been seeing as of late. Instead we are in for a near-average Thursday today. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 60s this afternoon which is right where we should be in late September. Cloud coverage will move through late in the day, generally around sunset or after. This will eventually bring a chance for showers overnight, but the showers look to move in late. If you're heading to Green Bay for the game tonight, expect low 60s to start the game, but with the cloud coverage moving in, it won't cool down that much by the end of the game. Upper 50s should remain through the 4th quarter. The showers will likely hold off until well after the game is over as well, so it should feel comfortable with a jacket tonight. There will be limited thunderstorm potential with the rain we are expecting tonight and tomorrow, and there is no severe threat at the moment.