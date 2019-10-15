Weather Authority: Showers return today

Temepratures may be on the cool side again today, but they are not cold enough to change today's rain into snow. We are expecting off and on showers in central Wisconsin with still much of the day remaining dry. The northwoods are expecting slightly more rain, with steady rain possible at times. Rainfall totals will not be near enough to cause a flooding concern, but we could see another half an inch or so of additional rainfall in the northwoods. Central Wisconsin will be limited to around a tenth of an inch of rain, but an isolated quarter of an inch could be possible in some spots. Temperatures rising into the mid to upper 40s will be plenty warm to see just rain for today. The rain tapers off tonight, and even though we are expecting a good deal of cloud coverage tomorrow, we will stay dry with a chance to see some sunshine peeking through.