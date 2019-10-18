Weather Authority: Showers return to start weekend

It's the last week of the regular season for high school football in the region and surprisingly, the weather will be pretty good for this final kickoff. Partly cloudy for this evening with temps slipping back from near 50 into the upper 40s for the second half of the games. Clouds will be on the increase later tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Lots of clouds to start the weekend with showers expected from mid-morning through late afternoon on Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Perhaps some patchy fog Sunday morning, otherwise more sun than clouds as the day goes along and comfortably mild with daytime readings rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. The next wet weather maker is on the way for later Sunday night into Monday. Periods of rain and perhaps an isolated storm are possible overnight into Monday morning, then off and on showers for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chillier air will wrap around this storm system and roll in for Tuesday. Clouds are going to be around with a risk of rain/snow showers. Brisk with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of rain/snow showers. High in the low to mid 40s. Thursday is partly cloudy and cool with a high in the mid 40s. Some sun, but still feeling like November by next Friday with highs in the low 40s.