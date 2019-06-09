Weather Authority: Showers possible tonight, breezy Monday

Mostly cloudy with showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, winding down around midnight for tonight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs back into the low 70s. A chance of showers later in the day on Tuesday, but better odds of wet weather Tuesday night and for much of the day on Wednesday. Cooler for the middle day of the work week with highs only in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with afternoon showers expected. Highs in the mid 60s. More showers and a chance of a storm for Friday, afternoon readings peak in the mid 60s. The outlook for Father's Day weekend has some sun with a chance of showers on Saturday, while partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s, rising to the low 70s on Sunday.