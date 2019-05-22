Weather Authority: Showers possible today, breezy

We had a breezy night with most spots seeing winds gusting to 30-35mph, but for a brief moment we saw stronger winds gusting. Wausau recorded a strong 53mph wind gust overnight, and that caused a few trees to be damaged, and some areas lost power as well. This could cause some issues with debris on the roadways, although the winds are not expected to be this strong for the rest of today. Temperatures will finish today slightly warmer than yesterday with 66 degrees expected. Slightly cooler in the northwoods, but also slightly warmer in central Wisconsin. There is a chance to see a few more showers and storms today, but most of the rain pushed through overnight. Some areas could even see a bit of sunshine before the day is over also. Tonight, the skies will start to clear out, and tomorrow we will see near average temperatures in the upper 60's, and partly cloudy skies will take hold.