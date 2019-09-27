Weather Authority: Showers likely today

We are expecting some showers to move through the area today. There is not a chance for severe weather, but we may see a few rumbles of thunder here and there, especially in central Wisconsin today. Most areas will see around a quarter of an inch of rain or less, but there is a chance to see some more if you do have a weak thunderstorm moving through your area. The showers look to taper off in the afternoon hours, with just an isolated shower in spots by the time Friday night lights kick off. Most games will stay dry, but you may need to wipe off the bleachers from the showers expected earlier in the day. Temperatures will stay near average, but that means low 60s for this time of the year. It is starting to feel like fall, and temperatures will dip quite a bit tonight again. We are expecting most areas to drop to the low 40s tonight, with some upper 30s in the northwoods. If we see the skies clear earlier than expected, we could even see slightly chillier temperatures which could in turn lead to patchy frost for some areas in extreme northern Wisconsin.