Weather Authority: Showers late day, still mild

The last half of the weekend across North Central Wisconsin will not be as bright and it is going to be about 10 degrees cooler. Becoming mostly cloudy today with showers possible this afternoon into this evening as a cold front rolls toward the Badger State. An isolated storm is also possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Showers will wind down around midnight for tonight, then some clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs back into the low 70s. A chance of showers later in the day on Tuesday, but better odds of wet weather Tuesday night and for much of the day on Wednesday. Cooler for the middle day of the work week with highs only in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with afternoon showers expected. Highs in the mid 60s. More showers and a chance of a storm for Friday, afternoon readings peak in the mid 60s. The outlook for Father's Day weekend has some sunshine for Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low 70s Saturday, while the upper 70s Sunday.