Weather Authority: Showers for Saturday night with skies clearing Sunday afternoon

While a relatively weak system passes through the Badger State, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will roll through central Wisconsin throughout the early morning hours Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s by Sunday morning, with mainly cloudy conditions to start the day.

Sunshine will slowly return late Sunday afternoon as temperatures start to warm up for Sunday and into a good portion of next week. Daytime highs will jump into the upper 70s early in the week, with only a slight cool down arriving by the end of the week.

After the showers late Saturday night/early Sunday morning... the next chance for rain arrives Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. That storm system will be watched carefully, as there may be the potential for some heavier rainfall on top of areas that still continue to have high water this weekend.