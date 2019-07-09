Weather Authority: Showers and storms tonight

Today we are looking at a very similar day to what we have been seeing. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected, but there will be higher humidity today so it may feel muggy outside. That added mugginess will bring a chance to see a few showers and storms late in the day, generally after the sun sets. We are looking forward to a day filled with sunshine until the late afternoon hours, when we will see the return of cloud coverage. After the rain clears out for tonight, we will start the day off tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures, but it will continue feeling muggy. This brings an additional rain chance for us Wednesday afternoon. The dew points drop and we clear things out for Thursday, as we are expecting plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. The only other rain chance we have right now looks to be Saturday.