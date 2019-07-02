Weather Authority: Showers and storms today, dry tomorrow

A bit of patchy fog is around this morning, but that is not expected to last past 9 or 10AM this morning. We will remain under some cloud coverage for much of the day with showers moving through this morning, and eventually a few storms this afternoon. The northwoods looks like they will be dodging most of the shower activity today but there is still a small chance for a shower or storm up north. Most of the showers and storms look like they will be around central to southern Wisconsin, but there is not much of a severe threat with these storms today. Tonight we will sit under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, plenty of sunshine will move back into the area as we have a dry day ahead. This will warm temperatures up to the mid 80s for most of us. Showers and storms look to return on the 4th of July, but it does not look like it will be a complete washout of a day right now.