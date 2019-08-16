Weather Authority: Showers and storms today, nice Saturday

Showers and storms are moving through the area this morning. We will see off and on showers and storms throughout much of the morning and afternoon hours, but we look to clear things out in the late afternoon and early evening hours. We are not expecting severe weather today, but based on our latest models, it looks like most of the showers and storms could move through the northwoods. Central Wisconsin also has a good chance to see the off and on showers and storms however, but we are expecting slightly higher rainfall totals in the northwoods. We will see the skies clearing out for the nighttime hours, as partly cloudy skies take over. Patchy fog could develop overnight, and tomorrow we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with much warmer temperatures. We will jump into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow after only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. Sunday morning the showers and storms look to return.