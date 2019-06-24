Weather Authority: Showers and storms today

Showers will move back into the area this morning, and when we get to the afternoon, we could start to see some storms developing. Wind speeds will only sit around 5-10 mph, but if you see a stronger storm this afternoon, we could see stronger wind speeds. We will continue to see showers overnight tonight, but they will begin to thin out overnight. Temperatures today will reach the low 70s, but with sunshine returning tomorrow, we will see temps shoot up into the upper 70s and low 80s. The added heat and humidity will allow a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up later on in the day Tuesday. This will begin a trend this week of warmer than average temperatures as we sit in the low to mid 80s for much of it. The warmer temperatures are also bringing a few chances for some storms here and there throughout the week ahead.