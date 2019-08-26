Weather Authority: Showers and storms return today

After a very nice and dry streak we have been on, we are seeing showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the area today. The weekend held off from showers and storms, but this morning we are seeing a few showers moving through. There will just be a shower or two this morning for most of us, but by this afternoon, we have a better chance to see showers and storms move through. Most of the rain looks to fall late in the day, and early nighttime hours. This will end up clearing up late tonight, but cloud coverage looks to stick around for much of the rest of the night. Tomorrow afternoon we could see an afternoon shower, but the best chance for showers and storms looks to be today, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday could also include an isolated shower, but we are not expecting much rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry conditions will settle in starting Wednesday afternoon, and they look to stick through the rest of the week into the weekend, but temperatures will stick slightly below average.