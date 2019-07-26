Weather Authority: Showers and storms possible today

We are seeing a few showers moving through the area this morning. This is expected to drop light to moderate rain showers, but there is a chance to see a rumble of thunder or two here and there. We are looking forward to a break period in the late morning or early afternoon hours. If sunshine breaks out for a while this afternoon, that will help destabilize the atmosphere, which could lead to more storm development in the afternoon hours. If we see more cloud coverage this afternoon, that will limit the ability for storms to pop up this afternoon. The northwoods has a 'marginal' risk for severe weather this afternoon. This is not expected to bring widespread strong to severe storms like we saw last weekend. We are expecting some showers and storms, but one or two of the cells could become severe briefly this afternoon, especially in the northwoods. There is another chance to see some pop up storms tomorrow afternoon, but there is a good chance we will still stay dry tomorrow afternoon.