Weather Authority: Showers and storms move in today

Showers and storms look to make a return today. Most areas will stay dry in the morning hours, but the northwoods could see a few showers and relatively weak thunderstorms during the morning hours. Heading to the late morning and early afternoon, we will see the development of some showers and thunderstorms in the northwoods and central Wisconsin. These will continue to strengthen and travel southeast. Some of the storms in the afternoon hours could be strong to severe with the main threat being heavy downpours, strong winds and large hail. Most of the storms will be moved out of the area before 10PM tonight, with the northwoods clearing well before then. After we get rid of the showers and storms this afternoon, we are in for a treat the next few days. Thursday and Friday will only top out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. The best part about the next few days however will be the fact that we will lose the humidity. It will be a nice dry warmth outside and it should feel very nice.