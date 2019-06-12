Weather Authority: Showers and chilly temps today

A wet and chilly Wednesday is upon us with showers continuing for most areas off and on throughout much of the day. There may be some clearing late in the day for parts of the northwoods, but most of us will not be seeing much sunshine today. Temperatures look to stall out in the upper 50s and low 60s for most spots, but this is the chilliest day in the forecast by far. The skies will clear out nicely tonight, but after a chilly day and a clear night, that will drop temperatures to the upper 30s and low 40s for most tonight. Tomorrow the sun will return and it will warm temperatures back up into the upper 60s. There are a few more rain chances in the forecast. It looks like some storms could develop on Friday afternoon, with more showers and storms possible Saturday. The latest models are indicating however that we should start drying things out Sunday.