Weather Authority: Seasonal start to Summer

A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day with temps topping out in the 70s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower in spots. Tonight is quiet with a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday is the start of summer, with the solstice taking place at 10:54 AM. A fair amount of sunshine and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend starts off with some sun on Saturday but clouds will be increasing as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms are a good bet starting Saturday night and for the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday in the upper 70s. More unsettled weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday. A bit humid with showers and storms possible at times. Highs in the mid 70s Monday, while close to 80 Tuesday. Some sun and warmer Wednesday as highs rise into the mid 80s.