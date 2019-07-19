Weather Authority: Scorching heat today, strong storms late

Today will be an absolute scorcher in Wisconsin. Temperatures look to jump to the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points in the mid 70s will make it feel extremely muggy outside, and it will also raise the heat index. We are expecting heat indices to rise above 100 for many central Wisconsin communities, where the northwoods will see around 90-95. Heat advisories are in effect for central Wisconsin today because of the high heat expected. The high heat and humidity today will fuel strong to potentially severe storms late in the day or early in the overnight hours. There are still a few question marks when it comes to storm timing, but the latest models are showing the chance for storms shortly after sunset. The main threat will be strong winds, but large hail and an isolated tornado is still possible. Tomorrow we will see relief as temperatures drop to the low 80s and upper 70s. There will be a few chances tomorrow to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but we look to dry out and stay cool for next week.